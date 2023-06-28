ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is Wednesday, my dudes. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re seeing this unsettled and humid pattern come to an end, soon. However, we can expect one more go-around with storms.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute filed a $1M suit this month against a cleaning firm after one of its janitors allegedly turned off a laboratory freezer, ruining years of research that “had the potential to be groundbreaking.” According to the suit, the janitor was annoyed by an alarm from the freezer. Meanwhile, Michael Douglas was spotted in the Berkshires filming scenes for his new movie “Blood Knot.” These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute filed a $1 million suit this month against a cleaning firm after one of its janitors turned off a laboratory freezer, ruining years of research that “had the potential to be groundbreaking,” according to the suit.

According to court documents, several families in the fatal 2018 Schoharie limo crash trial reached settlements with Mavis Discount Tire. All settlements and amounts are confidential.

Robbers are once again luring victims through Facebook Marketplace. News10’s Anya Tucker shares an area woman’s story as well as advice from law enforcement on how to stay safe while making these kinds of transactions.

More than $600,000 in grants will be awarded to over 30 small businesses and nonprofits throughout the city. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Actor Michael Douglas was spotted in Berkshire County the week of June 19 filming scenes for his new movie “Blood Knot.” Some scenes were shot at the Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub in Pittsfield.