ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Wednesday morning! On this first full day of summer 2022, we will see cloudy and cool weather, but don’t you worry! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the warm-up is on its way this weekend, along with some humidity.

Today’s five things to know include a deeper dive into the officer-involved shooting on Franklin Street Monday morning, a Burnt Hills native gracing the “America’s Got Talent” stage, and a Stewart’s location near Albany Med shutting its doors for good.

1. Police Chief Hawkins: Use of force justified in officer-involved shooting

News10 is continuing to look into the officer-involved shooting that happened on Franklin St. Monday afternoon. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said, in a press conference Tuesday morning, that domestic violence calls can be some of the most dangerous situations to respond to. Officers at Albany Police Department are trained to handle these situations with as little use of force as possible. That training comes down to the moment, seen in the body camera footage when the suspect puts his hand in his pocket and begins to move toward the officers.

2. Kieran Rhodes advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Remember this name: Kieran Rhodes. Last night the Burnt Hills native auditioned on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ wowing the judges with a performance of his original song called ‘Disengage.’

3. Stewart’s closes location near Albany Medical Center

Stewart’s Shops has permanently closed its store located at 285 New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

4. Albany man arrested for possessing ghost gun, pills

An Albany man is facing several charges after police said he was walking with a loaded ghost gun.

5. Mayfield schools closed Thursday for teacher’s funeral

The Mayfield Central School District will be closed on Thursday so the school community can attend the funeral of a third grade teacher. Kimberly Mashhadi died in a car accident early Saturday morning.