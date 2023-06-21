ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy official first day of summer! At 10:57 a.m., it will officially be summer, and according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the forecast looks great to enjoy the “longest day of the year.”

New York State Police say while most concert-goers were peaceful this past weekend at SPAC, 24 arrests were made during their opening weekend. Meanwhile, close to 100 advocates and community members gathered to protest against the closure of the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

In Troy, close to 100 advocates and community members gathered to protest against the closure of the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital. Especially since closing the center will mean Rensselaer County will lose its only maternity unit.

The State Assembly has reconvened for a two-day session scheduled until Wednesday. What once was on the agenda was the Seneca Nation Gaming Compact – which would create a casino in the Rochester area, but that’s been dropped from the docket. The Assembly passed a bill that would prohibit the disposal of radioactive chemicals into the Hudson River. This was part of a company’s plan to decommission the Indian Point Power Plant.

The New York State Board of Education issued a mandate in 2022 that school districts can no longer use Native American names, mascots, imagery, or logos.

Concertgoers flocked to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center over Father’s Day weekend to attend concerts by Shaggy, TLC, and Dead & Company. New York State Park Police reported that while most concertgoers were peaceful, 24 arrests were made over the weekend.

Todd Shapiro, owner of the War Room Tavern in Albany, has asked the National Arena League (NAL) to reinstate the Albany Empire. He’s also offered to help raise the money the Empire reportedly failed to pay the NAL.