ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Wednesday morning! If you’re a fan of warmer weather, you are in for a treat today. Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth said another warm day is expected for today, with just a few more clouds through the afternoon.

1. 2 dead after Woodstock shooting shakes town

The suspect in a fatal shooting that shook the town of Woodstock Tuesday was found dead late that night in a house downtown, according to police. Members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit found the body of Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock, while searching the house after 11 p.m. following hours of negotiations.

2. Troy man admits to 2021 First Street killing

A repeat offender from Troy will be spending 35 years behind bars after admitting Tuesday that he shot and killed an “unintended victim” on First Street in 2021. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, saying that he killed Sharaf Addailam, 35, at First and Quail Streets on May 21, 2021, around 2:30 p.m.

3. High school student dies after falling in Hudson

A Watervliet High School student died after he fell into the Hudson River while fishing. The school said that Matthew Billetts, 16, was an 11th grader at the Jr.-Sr. High School.

4. Motorcyclist killed in Latham crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Latham on Tuesday morning. The Colonie Police Department has identified the driver as Frederick Franko, 64, of Caroga Lake.

5. Free summer tours at the Capitol, Empire State Plaza

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is offering free tours of the New York State Capitol and Empire State Plaza over the summer. The outdoor sculptures have also returned to the Empire State Plaza.