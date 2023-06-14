ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re halfway through the week. Happy Wednesday! Per Meteorologist Matt Mackie, showers are expected to ramp up late morning, with some downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Gov. Hochul announced plans to extend paid parental leave to 12 weeks. Those plans are in the process of being finalized. Meanwhile, a black bear was spotted in a residential area of Amsterdam. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

In her State of the State address, the Governor announced plans to extend paid parental leave to 12 weeks. Those plans are in the process of being finalized. “Young families shouldn’t have to try to make that tough decision between having a paycheck or having to spend time with their kids,” said Hochul at the Albany Labor Temple on Tuesday.

It’s not every day you run into a bear. NEWS10 is in Amsterdam where some folks had the opportunity to spot a black bear and has more on the bear’s whereabouts.

Maternity services at Samaritan Hospital could close within the next six months. St. Peter’s Health Partners made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Treat Williams was a big star in Hollywood. But in Vermont, he led a rather lowkey life. He brought his rides to an auto shop near his home for repairs. There, he became friends with the shop owner, who ultimately was by his side when he was involved in a crash that claimed his life.

The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-14) began a three-game set with the Lake Erie Crushers (14-14), and were shutout 1-0 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was the first time the ValleyCats were shutout this season.