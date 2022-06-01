ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Winnie the Pooh once said, “on Wednesday, when the sky is blue, and I have nothing else to do, I sometimes wonder if it’s true that who is what and what is who.” Well, if that’s the case, this Wednesday may not be a day for much contemplation. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast, an approaching cold front will set the stage for showers and a few stronger thunderstorms this afternoon.

Today’s five things to know include a Bethlehem car dealer employee being arrested for the third time, a man being shot in Schenectady on his 21st birthday, and the return of the ever-famous “puff puff putt” to a Saratoga Springs mini-golf course.

1. Bethlehem car dealer employee arrested for 3rd time

A Bethlehem car dealer employee has been arrested for the third time after he allegedly sold a car without giving the victim the money for it. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Simard, 54, of Bethlehem, was arrested again on May 31.

2. Schenectady PD: Man shot, killed on 21st birthday

The Schenectady Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating a homicide that took place on Monday evening. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 800 State Street for the report of shots fired and a man laying on the ground.

3. ‘Puff puff putt’ returns to Saratoga mini golf course

Brian Brumley opened Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf in the summer of 2019. In 2021, he started “Puff Puff Putt” night, which allows adults over 21 years old a place to smoke marijuana and play mini-golf.

4. Albany man found dead on Thruway, NYSP investigating

New York State Police are investigating the death of an Albany man on the New York State Thruway. Police said Michael Tran, 48, was found near Exit 23.

5. Saratoga Springs man drowns in Hudson River

On Monday morning, around 11:39 a.m., bystanders in the area of Bay Road in Lake Luzerne heard a young child in the Hudson River yelling for help. Two people jumped in to save the child and helped them get out of the water. After helping the child, the two people learned that a man was underwater and had not come up for several minutes.