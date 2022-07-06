ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Does anyone else ever feel like Wednesdays are just like Mondays, but sort of slammed right into the middle of the week? Well, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today’s weather will soften that blow– she even said the weather word of the day is “improvements.” Truly inspirational stuff.

Today’s five things to know include several charges filed against an Albany man after the fatal Lake George crash earlier this year, new tenants moving into the Kmart building in Latham, and a Rutland man arrested for a slew of thefts.

1. Albany man charged after fatal Lake George crash

An Albany man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Lake George. Officials said Anthony Futia drove a motorcycle onto a bike path and struck several pedestrians. One adult and one child died in the crash.

2. Former Kmart building in Latham getting new tenants

The former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham is getting a makeover with new commercial tenants being signed into the space. The property was bought by Bill Lia, who owns Lia Auto Group and Vent Fitness, in 2017.

3. Rutland man accused in slew of thefts

A Rutland man has been accused in a slew of thefts across the county. Police say he was dealt five charges, across three different incidents.

4. ACSO: Felon found with gun hidden in waistband, again

An 18-year-old has been dealt gun possession charges after authorities say he was found with a pistol hidden in his waistband for the second time this year.

5. Gun shops brace for imminent new laws

New gun laws are on the way in New York, as the state responds to mass shootings across the country, as well as last month’s Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing concealed carry law. Some of the laws are set to take effect in September.