ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! We hope everyone enjoyed their Fourth of July festivities yesterday despite a little unsettled weather as the day came to a close. Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more hot and humid weather coming the rest of the week.

Due to thunderstorms and inclement weather, the fireworks show scheduled to take place at the Empire State Plaza Tuesday night was postponed for Wednesday. Also, law enforcement reports two fatal motor vehicle crashes, one in Claverack on Tuesday night, and another in Lake George on Monday morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The fireworks show scheduled to take place at the Empire State Plaza on Tuesday was canceled due to a thunderstorm. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 5.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, two people died around 7:05 Tuesday night in a motor vehicle crash. Deputies say the crash happened on State Route 66 just north of County Route 18 (Fish and Game Club Road) in Claverack.

One individual was reported deceased following a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The accident took place near Exit 21 off I-87.

The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.

A Duanesburg man was arrested on Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and having an active warrant for his arrest, per state police. Jesse Mchargue, 34, faces multiple charges.