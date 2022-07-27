ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Wednesday morning, I wanted to share a poem from American poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox. It goes something like this:

Half-way unto the end—the week’s high noon. / The morning hours do speed away so soon! / And, when the noon is reached, however bright, / Instinctively we look toward the night. Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Well, when we reach noontime today, according to Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed, there will be little reason to look toward the night. It’s going to be a bit warmer today, they said, but humidity levels are going to stay relatively low– making for a beautiful Wednesday!

Today’s five things to know include a million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Corinth, a DNA test identifying a wolf in the Greater Capital Region, and a repeat offender accused of selling crack to police- again!

1. $1M Mega Millions winner sold in Corinth

Corinth has its newest millionaire after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. The New York Lottery said a second-prize winner, worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold at the Cumberland Farms, located at 103 Maple Street.

2. DNA test identifies wolf in Greater Capital Region

A DNA test has confirmed that an animal shot in the Greater Capital Region last December was a gray wolf. While data has shown that some coyotes in the northeast are part-wolf, the DNA of the 85-pound animal killed in Central New York was 99% wolf- a mixture of Great Lakes, Northwest Territories, and eastern gray wolf, according to the results of a DNA test released Tuesday.

3. Repeat offender accused of selling crack to police

A Queensbury man who has been arrested several times on felony drug charges is once again behind bars after he allegedly sold drugs to undercover police officers. During a controlled drug buy operation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, officials said Norman G. Perry, aka “Cowboy,” 64, sold crack cocaine to the officers. He was arrested on July 25.

4. Dozens of animals seized from Fulton County property

Investigators in Fulton County spent much of the day Tuesday removing dozens of animals from a home in Mayfield. According to Sheriff Richard Giardino, what started as a call for a dog on the loose ended up turning into much more.

5. Man found guilty of shooting woman in Pittsfield

A man has been found guilty of shooting a woman in Pittsfield in 2020. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said Myron Crapps, 31, of Springfield, was found guilty Tuesday of assault and battery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. Crapps is scheduled for sentencing on September 28.