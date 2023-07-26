ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A camel in a Geico commercial once asked about Wednesdays, “Guess what day it is?” Happy Humpday! Per Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect it to heat up even more.

As the state continues opening dispensaries, Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill to prohibit smoking in public. Meanwhile, questions still remain about education for school-aged asylees. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Asylum seekers have been arriving in the capital district and questions about educating school-aged children have remained mostly unanswered. On Tuesday a meeting between the school district, the county, and the company responsible for the asylees was abruptly canceled.

On Tuesday, Thomas F. McGrath, 71, of Slingerlands, was arrested for charges stemming from a fatal crash on May 11. Michael J. Kleinke, 17, of Colonie, died in the crash.

New York is one of 23 states that legalized recreational cannabis use. As the state continues opening dispensaries, Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill to prohibit smoking in public. Some say, the bill doesn’t stand a chance.

Parents in Cohoes are concerned about a video on Facebook showing an interaction between two kids at a convenience store and a stranger who approached them.

Amtrak’s Adirondack Line is being compromised because of uncertainty that surrounds the host railroad, Canadian National (CN), and their heat order policy. Amtrak says that order could lead to stranded passengers.