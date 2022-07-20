ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Boy, are we in for a scorcher today. The forecast highs in the Capital Region are close to the record for today, set back in 1991. Wipe that sweat off your brow, and let’s make the turn towards the weekend!

Today’s five things to know include an officer-involved shooting related to the suspicious death in Brattleboro, an underage bicyclist airlifted after a crash in Arlington, and an arrest made after the fatal stabbing in Schenectady.

1. VT police shoot, kill man after suspicious death

A person of interest who was being sought in connection with the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman was found Tuesday night while walking in West Brattleboro by members of the Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department. During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced dead.

2. Underage bicyclist airlifted after Arlington crash

An underage bicyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Arlington. Police say the young bicyclist rode into East Arlington Road from Jasper Lane, without stopping for oncoming traffic, and was hit by a 2019 GMC pickup truck at about 6:11 p.m.

3. Schenectady Police make arrest after Avenue B stabbing

On Monday morning, a Schenectady man died after allegedly being stabbed on Avenue B. The victim, identified by police as Beyquan Campbell, 29, was found inside 1930 Avenue B at about 11:40 a.m.

Police arrested Gabriella A. Beckwith, 22, of Schenectady, on Tuesday. She’s been charged with manslaughter, and a slew of other crimes, for the alleged attack.

4. Dunn Landfill permit expiring, allowed to still operate

The Dunn Landfill’s permit expires on Wednesday, but state regulators are allowing it to continue operating while the Department of Environmental Conservation decides whether to renew the permit.

5. Warrensburg man accused of burglarizing Stewart’s

A Warrensburg man was held in police lockup after an off-duty police officer stopped him from assaulting a Stewart’s employee, officials said. Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Stewart’s Shop at 3827 Main Street in Warrensburg for a hold-up alarm activation.