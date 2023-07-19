ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, along with no more storms, the smoke is pushing out and humidity levels have dropped. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s.

Today’s five things you need to know features a Rotterdam hotel being used to house migrants, an Amazon warehouse continuing construction in Granville, and Albany will not have an AFL football team in 2024.

A number of people are scrambling to find a new place to stay after the Super 8 Motel on Carman Road in Rotterdam told everyone Tuesday morning they had to be out by Wednesday.

Town Board member Joe Mastroianni said he had numerous calls and texts about the issue and went to the motel to gain more information. He spoke with the manager, who confirmed that they have a one-year agreement to house migrants.

Construction is continuing on the new Amazon warehouse in Granville. Officials said the construction is in the home stretch and should be completed soon.

The Arena Football League is gearing up for it’s return. The rebooted AFL announced the first 16 teams with a promo video on social media Tuesday, and it was filled with Albany Empire highlights. The only problem? It appears Albany will not be back in the AFL this season.

It’s just what they didn’t want to see in Saratoga County, more rain. Leslie Morlock from the Saratoga National Historical Park said previous downpours had already damaged hiking trails and roads around Saratoga National Historical Park. Now, even more damage.

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. It’s now one of two national lotteries with enormous jackpots but equally enormous odds against winning them.