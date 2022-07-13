ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hump day! Whoop whoop! A tranquil morning welcomes you into the second half of the workweek today, following some serious storms Tuesday afternoon.

Today’s five things to know include the retiring Fort Edward Police Chief taking a guilty plea, a look at the damages caused by Tuesday’s severe storms, and an Albany teen facing charges after a shooting on Robin Street.

1. Fort Edward police chief takes guilty plea

On Tuesday, Albany City Court confirmed that retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway had been sentenced to conditional discharge after taking a guilty plea in the case against himself and village Police Sergeant Dean Watkins earlier this year. Derway took a plea deal to one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree offering a false instrument, for allegedly reporting several hundred hours of overtime police training hours they did not work.

2. Storm leaves trail of damage in Fort Edward

Tuesday’s severe weather swept across parts of the Capital Region, leaving a trail of damage in some areas north of Albany, including in Fort Edward. Residents there spent much of the afternoon cleaning up branches and debris after damaging winds.

3. Albany teen charged with attempted murder

Teivon Degney, 18, of Albany was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, facing criminal charges over an early morning shooting. According to the Albany Police Department, he was also arrested on the strength of two outstanding bench warrants issued by the city court system.

4. Granville woman charged with burglary, grand larceny

A Washington County woman has been arrested in connection with two investigations by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of her arrest, police said Carry Valastro, 36, of Granville, was a Wanted Person for a Violation of Probation issued by Washington County Court.

5. Local man sleeps outside to raise awareness for homeless

A local man is sleeping in downtown Troy for the next few nights to raise awareness for the homeless population. Izel Dickerson, also known as Joey, took on the challenge after he was appalled at what the homeless in the city go through.