ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, it’s dry now but it won’t stay that way for long. The next stormy stretch unfolds this afternoon and carries us through the end of the week.

Today’s five things you need to know features a road reopening after a car crashed into a power pole, the body of a missing woman pulled from the Hudson River, and we now know when the new Chick-fil-A’s in Clifton Park and North Greenbush are going to open.

Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a car crashed into a power pole. The damaged pole broke and fell, which caused several other poles to fall in the area of Altamont Avenue.

Multiple agencies were on the scene Tuesday to assist in a recovery effort on the Hudson River in Selkirk. Emergency crews recovered a body later identified as Okelly Yhap, a 29-year old missing out of Albany.

Harry’s Supermarket, located at 290 Wahconah Street in Pittsfield, was heavily damaged by a fire on July 11. The Pittsfield Fire Department arrived to the scene around 6:25 p.m. that day.

Chick-fil-A has announced the opening dates for its two new Capital Region restaurants. Both the Clifton Park and North Greenbush locations are set to open on July 20.

After 17 years with WTEN and more than 24 years in news. Anya Tucker is moving on to a new career. “I’m not going to ‘bury the lead,’ as they say in the News Biz, so here it goes! I am moving on to a new career outside of news. But before I go, I’d like to express how proud I am to have enjoyed a such long and exciting run.”