ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the words of Geico’s talking camel, introduced to the world in 2013, “it’s hump day. Whoop whoop!” Another rainy day is on tap, Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth said, with temperatures bouncing all over the place across the NEWS10 area. There is sunshine on the way for the weekend!

A former funeral home director accused of mishandling human remains is indicted on 37 charges. And in Albany, lawmakers return to the State Capitol to start a new legislative session. Here are five things to know this Wednesday, January 4.

1. Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges

A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges. Brian Barnett pleaded not guilty after the indictment was unsealed in Fulton County Court on Tuesday.

2. New York’s legislative session starts on Wednesday

he legislative session and agenda will begin on Wednesday, and the big topics will be affordable housing and the fight over bail reform. This will also be Governor Kathy Hochul’s first year as elected Governor. According to the Governor’s office, housing initiatives will be the focus of her state-of-state address that will take place on January 10th.

3. Family captures unique images, video of bobcats

A family in Rensselaer County has been capturing some amazing video of bobcats scampering in their backyard. First on New Year’s Day, and again two days later. One of the bobcats even caught a fish out of their pond.

4. Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack

An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack.

5. Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November

Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November 2022.