ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lot of people like snow. Much like American actor Carl Reiner, I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water. Regardless, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said more of the white stuff will fall from the sky later this afternoon—and it could get nasty.

Mike Tyson has been accused of rape in a new lawsuit, filed in Albany County Court this month. And Keith Raniere, former leader of the Clifton Park-based NXIVM cult, is asking for a new trial. Here are five of the top stories we’re following to start your day.

1. Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub

Mike Tyson’s first boxing match, and win, came on Mar. 6, 1985, when he beat Hector Mercedes in a first-round TKO at Albany’s own Empire State Plaza Convention Center. Now, the world-renowned fighter will face a different form of heavyweight battle.

2. Raniere lawyer trying for new judge, trial

Keith Raniere, former leader of the Clifton Park-based NXIVM cult, continues to fight his conviction from prison. His lawyer wants a new trial for the disgraced self-improvement guru, and wants it without the judge who presided over the 2019 trial.

3. Ticket lottery announced for Book of Mormon at Proctors

Those looking to see The Book of Mormon at Proctors, on a budget, will have a shot at $25 seats later this month. According to a spokesperson for the venue, a ticket lottery will go live at the end of January through the ticket distribution platform Lucky Seat.

4. Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, philanthropy, and her family.

5. Woman found dead outside home, police investigating

An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.