ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his 1995 debut novel, “The Recognitions,” American author William Gaddis wrote, “He walked out into the cold morning asking himself this heretical question: Can you start measuring a minute at any instant you wish?” Admittedly, if that were the case, this would not be the time to get the clock ticking—light freezing rain is creating slippery and icy conditions this morning. Be careful on that morning commute!

An Averill Park High School science teacher was accused yesterday of sharing inappropriate photos with a child. And in Troy, an investigation is underway after a police chase ended with a crash on the Northway. The details headline today’s five things to know.

1. SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child

A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

2. Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase

Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.

3. Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years

Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.

4. Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983

Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police. Authorities say the truck was stolen 40 years ago, in the area of State Street and Robinson Street.

5. Work continues after Route 7 culvert collapse in Hoosick

Crews from the New York State Department of Transportation are continuing to repair a culvert that collapsed on Route 7 in the town of Hoosick. The culvert, which is underneath a bridge on the roadway, collapsed on Friday, January 13.