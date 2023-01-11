ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each morning is the open door to a new world—new vistas, new aims, new plans, new things. Wednesday morning is no less. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said it will be a typical January day, complete with chilly temperatures and cloudy skies.

A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration impacted flights nationwide this morning, and new details have been unveiled in the case of missing Samantha Humphrey. Here are five of the top stories we’re following this Wednesday, January 11.

1. Computer failure at FAA impacting flights nationwide

A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could impact flights nationwide on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

2. DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10’s Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha.

3. NYSP conduct raid at NY Troopers PBA headquarters

The New York State Polices Special Investigations Unit conducted a search at the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

4. Local family to compete on Family Feud

The Logan family from Canajoharie will be competing on the popular game show Family Feud on Monday, January 23.

5. Local farmers explain high price of eggs

Are you experiencing shell shock when shopping for eggs? You’re not alone.