Car inspection certificates are getting a new look in New York State. And in Rome, the Hudson man accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 years ago has been tracked down and arrested. Here are five things to know this Wednesday morning.

1. DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.

2. U.S. Marshals track down Hudson man wanted for rape

The Hudson man who was accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 in May 2019 has been tracked down and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was found on February 6, at a hotel in Rome, New York, according to a press release from the arresting agency.

3. Gloversville men facing multiple charges after shooting incident, standoff

The New York State Police have arrested two Gloversville men after a shots fired incident and brief standoff in the city late Sunday night. A firearm, multiple controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered during the investigation, police said.

4. Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury

Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring. That’s according to social media post from the official account of the florist, which has been in business since 1893.

5. Man accused of upskirting in East Greenbush stores

The same man who was found guilty of taking upskirt photos of women in Colonie back in August 2021 has been accused of the same crime, in two East Greenbush stores. It happened on Sept. 3, 2022, around 6 p.m., according to a press release from East Greenbush Police.