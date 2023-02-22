ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone, we’re halfway to Friday. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a messy winter storm is upon us, starting this evening and will continue overnight.

A fatal car crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday involving Troy police that shut down several roads in Troy. Also, a Philmont man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. These are just two of your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

1. One man dead after crash involving Troy Police

A 30-year-old man has died after a crash involving a Troy Police car at the intersection of Hoosick and 15th Street at 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are currently investigating the crash.

2. Police: Philmont man arrested for attempted murder

Two individuals were arrested following a police investigation into reported gunfire in the Village of Philmont on Saturday. Jayden Lockenwitz, 18, was arrested for Attempted Murder, and Kyjuan Hotaling, 19, was arrested for drug charges.

3. SP investigate Madison Ave stabbing in Albany

State police are investigating a stabbing incident in Albany from February 20. Police report the victim was stabbed on Madison Avenue in the area of Eagle Street.

4. Palazzo Riggi, the ‘Jewel of Saratoga,’ could be yours for a cool $12M

Palazzo Riggi is one of the most unique and extravagant properties in Saratoga Springs. It’s a mansion that everyone seems to be talking about, and NEWS10’s Anya Tucker shares a virtual tour (see video) of the palatial estate.

5. Massie’s Restaurant takes some time off in South Glens Falls

Ask any 10 residents of Moreau or South Glens Falls what their favorite restaurant is, and there’s a decent chance you’ll hear one name come up more than once. That name, established in 1929, is Massie’s Restaurant.