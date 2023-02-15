ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony T. Hincks once said, “Wednesdays will always bring smiles for the second half of the week.” Happy halfway mark, everyone. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect record-breaking warmth with a quick splash of showers early this morning.

Albany Police are currently searching for a missing child. Also, Chick-fil-A’s are expected to be popping up around the Capital Region. The only question is, when? The answer to that question, and more, are part of your five things to know this Wednesday.

1. Albany police search for missing child

Albany police are looking for a missing child as of February 2. Police explain Ryatt Roberts, 15 is 5’2, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey bubble jacket and jeans.

2. How soon will Chick-fil-A’s open in the Capital Region?

Right now, if you want a Chick-fil-A meal in the Capital Region, you need a plane ticket from the Albany International Airport. Eventually, you could have your pick of three locations in Albany, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties.

3. Hudson Valley shop owner wins top hard cider award

The American Cider Association recently released its 2023 Cider Excellence Award Winners. One woman from Dutchess County took home a top award.

4. Troy City Council president launches mayoral campaign

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello officially launched her campaign for mayor on Tuesday.

5. Rensselaer County approves tax exemption for first-responders

The deadline for counties across the state to opt-in on the tax exemption for first responders is just two weeks away. Rensselaer County is the latest community to approve the 10% tax break for volunteer firefighters and EMTs.