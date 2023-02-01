ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — February teaches us the lesson of hope; that there is a sunny day at the end of every freezing night. That statement reigns true, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said, despite dangerously low temperatures in the coming days.

The Albany man accused of causing a fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George last year has pleaded guilty. And in Cohoes, city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility. The details top this morning’s five things to know.

1. Suspect admits to causing deadly Lake George motorcycle crash

The Albany man accused of causing a fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George while impaired by alcohol and drugs has pleaded guilty. Anthony Futia will now face prison time for killing two pedestrians: a Lake George man and his young stepson.

2. Cohoes: Over half of Saratoga Sites residents relocated

Cohoes city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility. Mayor Bill Keeler said two-thirds of Saratoga Sites residents have been relocated.

3. 24 indicted in cross-country marijuana distribution case

Twenty-four defendants were charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in a 99-count indictment. According to the indictment, between 2016 and June 2022, thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from a small store called Fast Pack & Ship in Fresno, California, to many locations across the country, including the Capital Region of New York.

4. Snowmobiler airlifted after accident in Herkimer County

Two snowmobilers were rescued at the Stillwater Reservoir on Saturday in two different incidents, with one being airlifted to a local hospital. One involved an unnamed 53-year-old, and the other involved an unnamed 14-year-old, who had to be airlifted for injuries.

5. Off-duty Hudson crews credited with saving house

A group of off-duty first responders from Hudson is being credited with saving a house that caught fire on Monday morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m., on Maple Avenue in Greenport.