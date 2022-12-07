ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloomy, showery, and balmy—oh my! That’s what Meteorologist Jill Szwed has on tap for this Wednesday, noting that the showers are taking a break for the morning. They’ll be back though, so don’t put that rain gear away just yet.

A Schenectady woman was nabbed on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs into Greene County Jail. And in Ulster County, a tractor-trailer burst into flames Tuesday evening. See the photos and read up on the details in today’s five things to know.

1. Woman accused of bringing pot, suboxone to jail

A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Greene Correctional Facility. Jessica Olds, 30, faces multiple charges.

2. PHOTOS: Tractor trailer bursts into flames on Thruway

On Tuesday evening, members of the New Paltz Fire Department responded to a reported tractor-trailer fire at mile marker 72.6 southbound on the New York State Thruway. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the tractor part of the truck fully engulfed in flames, according to a release.

3. Rotterdam man sentenced in death of foster child

A Rotterdam man was sentenced on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his 4-year-old foster child. Dequan Greene will spend 25 years to life in state prison.

4. Route 7 crash injures Brandon man, closes road

State troopers said a medical event caused a Brandon man to drive into a utility pole off Route 7 in Pittsford Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., just south of Wind Hill Road.

5. Jon Romano shares state of mind during ’04 shooting

Now in his 30s, Jon Romano is opening up about his state of mind during the February 2004 school shooting that injured a Columbia High School teacher and sent him to prison as a teen. He told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker he hopes his story will change the way we deal with mental illness.