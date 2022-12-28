ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American motivational writer William Arthur Ward once said, “a cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.” Sticking to that glass-half-full approach, after 94 hours, the temperature finally cracked the freezing mark in Albany on Tuesday. Our climb out of the deep freeze will carry us into the new year, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Oh, and we’re halfway through the week!

The “ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages” is coming to the Washington Avenue Armory this spring. Also, as we prepare to ring in 2022, several restaurants across the Capital Region are planning some extra-fancy dinner specials. Here are some of the stories we’re following to start your day.

1. LEGO fan convention coming to Albany

Get those blocks ready, Albany—the self-proclaimed “ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages” is coming to the Washington Avenue Armory this spring. Brick Universe is stopping by for two days only, April 15-16, 2023. Event organizers said fans will have the opportunity to meet famous LEGO artists and see their amazing exhibits and creations.

2. New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region

2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.

3. Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years

A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years. The assaults started when the child was younger than 11, police said.

4. 6-year-old struck, killed by bus in Palm Tree

A six-year-old died Christmas morning, police said, after they ran into the roadway in front of a school bus on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Palm Tree. The child was struck at about 11 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

5. Travel nightmare: Southwest cancellations impact local passengers

As the busy holiday travel period continues, it hasn’t been without issues. One of the nation’s largest carriers, Southwest Airlines, continues to see mass cancellations across the country, impacting many passengers, including in the Capital Region.