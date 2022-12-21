ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American journalist John Geddes one said, “I pray this winter be gentle and kind—a season of rest from the wheel of the mind.” The writer will get his wish this today, as Meteorologist Matt Mackie called for a quiet and chilly midpoint to the week.

Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December. And in Schenectady, a man has been arraigned for allegedly killing Treavine Tate on his 21st birthday. Here are some of the day’s top stories.

1. New Yorkers get additional SNAP benefits in December

Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday.

2. Schenectady man arraigned on murder charge

A Schenectady man was arraigned in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, among other charges. Anthony Romero, 24, was arrested back in November.

3. Last 2 men charged in Schenectady slaying plead guilty

The last two defendants charged in connection with the killing of Jennifer Ostrander on Aug. 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in Schenectady, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

4. Saratoga Springs City Council Votes 3-2 for bar curfew

The Saratoga Springs City Council voted to request bars to stop serving alcohol after 2 a.m. or face penalties. The decision was made around 11:45 p.m. after hours of debating the situation. The new resolution will now require all new liquor licenses and renewals to state the new curfew for bars that want to serve alcohol.

5. Wife of Rotterdam ‘baby killer’ accused of perjury

A Schenectady woman has been accused of concealing information regarding the abuse of two foster children in her care. Latisha Greene, 27, has been charged with lying to the grand jury about her knowledge of her husband’s abuse of the foster kids.