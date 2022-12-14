ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Okay! I did Monday and Tuesday. I’d like to pass go, collect $200 and move straight to Friday now. Anyone else?

Well, Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s most recent forecast might change your mind. The next 24 hours are all quiet, but tomorrow night, the next winter storm surges into the Capital Region.

The attorney for a woman hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans to file a lawsuit against the city. And developing this morning, an Adirondack Thunder forward is stepping away from the team, after he was accused of sexual assault. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.

1. Saratoga Springs facing lawsuit after officer-involved shooting

The attorney for a woman who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans on filing a lawsuit against the city. Steve Coffey told NEWS10 he is representing the girlfriend of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, who was also shot by officers after police say he refused their commands to put down his weapon after an alleged shootout between the off-duty deputy and a group of men from Utica.

2. Thunder’s Noah Corson accused of sexual assault

Adirondack Thunder forward Noah Corson has taken an indefinite leave of absence, while under investigation for sexual assault.

3. The Purple Pub in Watervliet closing after 50 years

The Purple Pub restaurant in Watervliet, known for its award-winning pizza and wings, will permanently close on December 30, after 50 years in operation. Co-owners and brothers, Greg and Butch Rentz announced their decision on Facebook Tuesday morning.

4. Rally in Schenectady to support rail workers

A handful of people, including representatives from a local union, gathered in Schenectady Tuesday afternoon to speak out against the recent rail agreement that averted a strike. Those gathered, standing in solidarity with workers who don’t support the deal.

5. Meghan Marohn’s cause of death not able to be determined

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive.