ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Humpday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a nice break from the rain today.

Taxes on cigarettes will be raised by one dollar come September 1 as part of the Governor’s “Lead the Way For a Tobacco-Free Generation” initiative. Meanwhile, the suspect accused of killing his ex-wife in Schenectady earlier this year pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Taxes on cigarettes will be raised by one dollar come September 1. This is part of the Governor’s “Lead the Way For a Tobacco-Free Generation,” but where does the tax money on cigarettes go? And will the price change actually lead to people quitting? Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with experts and has those answers.

During a news conference Tuesday, area and state officials pointed to the contractor, DocGo, paid by New York City to house and care for incoming asylum seekers placed at area motels. Lawmakers and directors of local organizations which help incoming migrants all say the process has been a mess.

The suspect accused of killing his ex-wife in Schenectady earlier this year pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Two teenagers went fishing and saw a family in distress so they stepped in to help.

Prosecutors are pushing back against a request from Kevin Monahan’s attorney to dismiss the indictment against him in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old woman in April.