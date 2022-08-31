ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is another winning Wednesday when we all know that the weekend is just around the corner. Today’s weather will help us around that bend, with humidity levels dropping and temperatures dipping down to the 70s.

Today’s five things to know include a sword attack victim being identified as a past school shooter, an Albany woman sentenced in a 2020 stabbing death, and an off-duty firefighter saving a life at Disney World.

1. 2004 Columbia HS shooter identified as Albany sword attack victim

According to Albany City Criminal Court documents, the victim of the sword attack on Sheridan Avenue in Albany on August 29 was Jon Romano. The 34-year-old was the gunman in the 2004 Columbia High School shooting.

2. Albany woman sentenced in 2020 stabbing death

An Albany woman has been sentenced in connection with a December 2020 stabbing death. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Destiny Lanza, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison.

3. Poughkeepsie firefighter saves life at Disney World

Poughkeepsie Fire Department Lieutenant Paul Bucher is being hailed as a hero after saving a life while on vacation with his family in Orlando. The lifesaving actions took place Monday night at a restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort.

4. Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage

Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday’s storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.

5. Rensselaer PD returns Purple Heart Medal to local family

Local leaders and law enforcement officials reunited a piece of history with the family of a local deceased veteran who gave his life for our country.