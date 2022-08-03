ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not just the workweek climbing over the hump today. Temperatures across the Capital Region are warming, and chances are high for record-shattering heat tomorrow, according to Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed.

Today’s five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.

1. Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA

Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer.

2. Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues

The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don’t have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.

3. NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine

A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.

4. Firefighters hospitalized after Newburgh blaze

Four Newburgh firefighters were evaluated at St. Luke’s Hospital after battling a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the City of Newburgh Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 96 Overlook Place.

5. Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy

Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy Tuesday night. Police said it started with a traffic stop.