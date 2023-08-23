ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As a camel in a Geico commercial once said, “Guess what day it is?” Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect another great day weather-wise, similar to yesterday.

Police are investigating after a serious crash on Route 279 in the town of Bennington Tuesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place around 1:45 p.m. east of the US Route 7 connector after a Jeep crossed the center line and hit a truck with a camper attached to the bed.

An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday after throwing bricks at a glass door of the Albany Police Department South Station as well as three police cruisers, according to Albany Police. Laquan Brown, 24, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Schenectady police are investigating multiple fatal overdoses that have taken place in the city over three days.

In March, PDT Market opened in the former Price Chopper Limited in Saratoga Springs. The specialty marketplace was founded by Chef Adam Foti, who is also the owner of PDT Catering.

The field is set for the 154th running of the Travers Stakes. The drawing was held Tuesday at the Adelphi Hotel.