As the housing crisis is growing in the Capital Region, residents at an Albany apartment complex were given notice to vacate the property. Many residents at the former Bleecker Terrace apartments received non-renewal letters giving them 90 days to move out.

Howard Hubbard, the former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, has gotten married. In a letter, Hubbard said he fell in love with a woman, and they decided to marry in a civil ceremony in July.

A group of volunteer firefighters in Clifton Park is suing the town assessor to receive residential tax credits. It was respectful but quick. Monday afternoon, Art Hunsinger, on behalf of Clifton Park’s volunteer firefighters, served Walter Smead, the town’s assessor.

40 Oak Classic American Grille, located at 925 Route 9 in Queensbury, has permanently closed. The closure was confirmed to NEWS10 by owner Jim Campione.