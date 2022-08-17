ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good morning, and happy Wednesday! We finally have some rain in the forecast today, quenching the thirst of a drought-stricken Capital Region. Most of the area will only pick up a few tenths of an inch though, and the pattern will flip a switch headed into the weekend, according to Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed.

Today’s five things to know include a huge seizure of sheep from a Schoharie County farm, an afternoon shooting in Pittsfield, and a new scam hitting mailboxes in Johnstown.

1. 35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm

More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition.

2. Pittsfield police investigating afternoon shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting sent a person to the hospital. A 19-year-old was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Adam Street with a gunshot wound.

3. Police warn of ‘Citizens Behind the Badge’ scam

Police are warning Johnstown residents of a direct mail scam circulating in the area that claims to be backed by the Johnstown Police Department. A group called “Citizens Behind the Badge” is allegedly sending out surveys, asking about the police agency.

4. Indoor skatepark coming to downtown apartment complex

Redburn Development’s latest project at 930 on Broadway will consist of 80-plus apartments, while the lower level will feature something new—an indoor skatepark. Noteworthy Resources of Albany announced Tuesday that their new community center, complete with a skate bowl and ramps, will operate out of the mixed-use development.

5. Troy police arrest wanted man, 4 handguns seized

The Troy Police Department said it has seized eight illegal handguns over the past two weeks. In an incident on August 10, officers arrested a wanted man and seized four handguns, drugs, and money.