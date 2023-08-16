ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is Wednesday, my dudes. Happy hump day! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a pair of systems are on the way out today. Showers will shut down and clouds will begin to clear.

County and City officials along with community-based organizations met with the CEO of DocGo, the company contracted by NYC to care for the asylum seekers. Meanwhile, New York State Police are looking for information on a vehicle that is possibly tied to a homicide in Indian Lake. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

County and City officials along with community-based organizations met with the CEO of DocGo, the company contracted by NYC to care for the asylum seekers and News10 has the latest on how that meeting went.

New York State Police are looking for information on a vehicle that is possibly tied to a homicide in Indian Lake. Police released photos of a 2002 blue Jeep Wrangler on Tuesday.

After a month of being closed, the South End Grocery store in Albany has reopened. The store was closed after a fire extinguisher accidentally went off.

A recently breached beaver dam in Stephentown broke again on Tuesday and sent heavy waters rushing into the road. It was similar to three weeks ago when officials said a beaver dam that was built upstream on private property gave way.

The Heidelberg Inn, located at 352 Quaker Road in Queensbury, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.