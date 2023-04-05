ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re halfway through the week, everyone. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, after a mild morning, temperatures won’t get much warmer today. Readings will be stuck in the 40s to nearly 50° all day under cloudy skies.

Multiple school districts in the North Country and across New York responded to swatting threats on Tuesday. These threats were unfounded, and law enforcement is investigating certain cases. Also, a Dutchess County man was arrested in Albany in connection to multiple groping incidents. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Multiple school districts within Washington County are operating under a two-hour delay on Tuesday, with some closing for the day. These delays stem from bomb threats made earlier Tuesday morning. As a result, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating these threats.

According to a message on the Ballston Spa Central School District’s website, both the high school and middle schools began the day in a shelter-in-place due to a threat made on social media. The shelter-in-place was called out of an abundance of caution. All elementary schools in the district will be closed Tuesday for law enforcement to investigate the threat.

An arrest has been made after four reports of forcible touching in the Pine Hills neighborhood. Nathan Holmes, 31, of Red Hook, New York, was arrested Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the legislative leaders met with the governor for roughly two hours to talk about the state budget. The deadline has been now pushed back to April 10, with lawmakers expected to return to Albany after the holiday weekend, something they weren’t originally scheduled to do.

The word “legend” is thrown around a lot these days, but when it comes to former NEWS10 photographer Marty Miller, it’s a description that comes up over and over. Tuesday, Marty was honored for his life‘s work. One of his former colleagues, NEWS10’s Anya Tucker, spoke with him as he looked back on a life and career in the news biz.