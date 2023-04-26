ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re halfway through the week, everyone. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today will bring the best rain chances of the week. This morning’s sunshine will give way to more clouds. Periods of rain will file in during the second part of the day.

An Albany midwifery is accused of destroying COIVD vaccine vials. This is among a recent series of cases brought against people across the U.S. who allegedly committed fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, comedian Ilana Glazer is set to perform in North Adams come August. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Employees and the owner of a local midwife practice are facing federal charges over allegedly running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This is among a recent series of cases brought against people across the U.S. who allegedly committed fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Watervliet mother who was accused of severely injuring her 10-month-old son was sentenced on Tuesday. Samantha Valentine will serve seven years in prison.

The state’s budget is now almost a month late, the latest budget in over ten years. An additional extender was signed by the Governor on Monday to keep state employees paid, and state operations funded. When exactly will lawmakers reach a final budget agreement?

A New York State Police trooper is being credited with de-escalating a tense situation after two burglary suspects were allegedly fleeing the scene.

Comedian Ilana Glazer is coming to North Adams. She is set to perform at MASS MoCA on August 5 at 8 p.m.