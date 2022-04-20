ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed said this morning that April snowstorms, like the one we saw in the Capital Region early this week, are good for one thing- they don’t last long. Widespread melting is set to occur today, a welcomed sign for area residents who still haven’t had their power restored since the wintry weather event. Today’s five things to know include a fatal ATV crash in Vermont, the latest in an ongoing murder investigation in New Scotland, and the untimely death of a Poughkeepsie man after a shooting earlier in the week.

1. Pownal man dies after fatal ATV accident

Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Washing Brook Road in Pownal for an ATV crash on April 19, around 9:17 p.m. The driver, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Justin Cameron of Pownal, appeared to have lost control of the ATV, leaving the roadway and rolling down an embankment into a tree. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. New Scotland murder suspect to be sent back to NY

Jacob Klein, the man accused of carrying out the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in his New Scotland home last week, appeared in a Virginia court Tuesday afternoon. The 40-year-old Wirtz, Virginia resident was arraigned in Washington General District Court, days after he was arrested crossing into Virginia from Tennessee. A clerk at the court confirmed to News10 that Klein has waived extradition, clearing the way for him to return to New York.

3. Poughkeepsie man dead after early morning shooting

The Poughkeepsie Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the early morning hours of April 17 in the area of 135 Mill Street. According to police, one man was shot and taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The victim later died.

4. Teen charged with assaulting deputy at Target in Clifton Park

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly striking a deputy at Target in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place on April 18.

5. Bradley Cooper film casting extras in the Berkshires

The film “Maestro” is casting background extras in Berkshire County. The film stars and is written and directed by Bradley Cooper. The roles are paid. You can apply on the Project Casting website.