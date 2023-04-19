ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Humpday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, there will be a brisk feeling with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s.

The community of Schuylerville continues to mourn the death of Kaylin Gillis after she was shot and killed by a homeowner when she and a group of friends got lost and found themselves at the wrong address. Kevin Monahan’s attorney has spoken out regarding the case. These stories, including a Duanesburg man being sentenced for negligent homicide, the Stewart’s on Geyser Road closing, and Albany Academy graduate Andre Jackson planning to enter the NBA Draft are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday.

The community of Schuylerville is expressing its tremendous grief after the loss of Kaylin Gillis. Police say the 20-year-old was shot and killed by a homeowner when she and a group of friends got lost and found themselves at the wrong address.

This local story has made national headlines, and tonight Kevin Monahan’s lawyer Kurt Mausert, Esq. is speaking out to shed more light on what happened the night Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed.

The suspect connected to the death of Kentish Bennett was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide. Jason Seminary will spend two to four years in prison.

Stewart’s Shops has announced that it is closing its shop at 404 Geyser Road in Milton. The shop will be closing on April 30.

Just about two weeks after leading UConn to a national title, Albany Academy graduate Andre Jackson is embarking on a new journey. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson will declare for the NBA Draft.