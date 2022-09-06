ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the beginning of each school year, I always liked to remind myself of the Dr. Seuss quote, “today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive that is youer than you!” Stay true to yourself this Tuesday morning, Capital Region, and don’t forget that raincoat as you head out the door!

Today’s five things to know include the identification of Meghan Marohn in Berkshire County, an apartment fire in Troy, and a fatal crash that shut down part of the Thruway.

1. Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher

The Berkshire County district attorney’s office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn. The Delmar woman went missing while on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27.

2. Crews battle apartment fire in Troy

Crews battled an apartment fire in Troy Monday night. It took place at the Troy Garden Apartments on 21st Street.

3. Fatal crash closes southbound Thruway in Tuxedo

A fatal wrong-way crash closed the southbound New York State Thruway in Tuxedo early Tuesday morning. State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m., after someone tried to drive north in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 and Exit 15a.

4. Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Mechanicville

One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Monday, Sept. 5 Take 5 drawing, at a Stewart’s Shop in Mechanicville, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday. Lottery officials said the ticket, worth $17,782, was purchased at the city’s 2 Vosburgh Road Stewart’s.

5. Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville

Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.