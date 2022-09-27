ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — I’ve always been a bit of a movie buff, and believed for most of my life that Tuesdays could just be called, “Monday: Part Two.” The weather seems to agree with me this week, with today looking almost like a carbon copy of yesterday.

Today’s five things to know include a Halfmoon man set for life after a lottery win, a man found guilty of murder after driving his car into a Cobleskill motel room, and a pedestrian killed by a car in Lagrange.

1. Halfmoon man wins $5K A Week scratch-off prize

A Halfmoon man has won $5,000 A Week For Life on a scratch-off ticket. The New York Lottery said Andrew McClure claimed the top prize on the Set For Life scratch-off game.

2. Man found guilty of Murder after driving car into motel

The man arrested for driving his car into a motel room in Cobleskill was convicted of second degree murder. The incident took place in June 2021.

3. Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dutchess County

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lagrange. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on September 24 on Freedom Plains Road/State Route 55.

4. Newburgh man convicted for torching own restaurant

An Orange County Court jury convicted a Newburgh man on Monday for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant in 2017.

5. GFPD: Crash near Cool Insuring Arena kills motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car at a red light near Cool Insuring Arena Saturday morning. Glens Falls Police were sent to the scene of the crash at about 5 a.m. Saturday, where they discovered that a motorcycle had collided with a four-door sedan at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue.