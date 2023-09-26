ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we will see some clearing of the clouds but temperatures will remain seasonably cool as the day progresses.

The man arrested in the fatal car crash that killed actor Treat Williams on Monday, June 12, was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. Ryan Koss, 35, pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting.

Some homeowners in Schenectady County will soon be able to get a rebate on their property taxes. A new law gives $9 million in relief to more than 34,000 homeowners in the county.

On Monday, Governor Hochul announced the state is deploying an additional 150 National Guard members to help with the ongoing migrant crisis. This will total over 2000 National Guard members on the asylum seeker mission with 250 National Guard members being fully focused on case management, speeding up the process for migrants to exit shelter and attain legal work status.

He fought in World War II over seven decades ago. Now he’s turning 103. On Monday, a Glenville nursing home honored that service.