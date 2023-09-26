ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we will see some clearing of the clouds but temperatures will remain seasonably cool as the day progresses.
Albany Police confirmed to NEWS10 that they are investigating three incidents on Lark Street. Meanwhile, the man arrested in the fatal car crash that killed actor Treat Williams on Monday, June 12, was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.
1. Albany Police investigate series of Lark St. incidents
Albany Police confirmed to NEWS10 that they are investigating three incidents on Lark Street.
2. Driver in fatal Treat Williams crash pleads not guilty
The man arrested in the fatal car crash that killed actor Treat Williams on Monday, June 12, was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. Ryan Koss, 35, pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting.
3. Schenectady County property tax rebate bill signed into law
Some homeowners in Schenectady County will soon be able to get a rebate on their property taxes. A new law gives $9 million in relief to more than 34,000 homeowners in the county.
4. 150 National Guard members to fully focus on migrant crisis
On Monday, Governor Hochul announced the state is deploying an additional 150 National Guard members to help with the ongoing migrant crisis. This will total over 2000 National Guard members on the asylum seeker mission with 250 National Guard members being fully focused on case management, speeding up the process for migrants to exit shelter and attain legal work status.
5. Glenville WWII vet turns 103!
He fought in World War II over seven decades ago. Now he’s turning 103. On Monday, a Glenville nursing home honored that service.