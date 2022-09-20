ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! I always thought today was the real start of the week—after all, we spend most of Monday dealing with the depression of the weekend ending. I’m sure it’s much quieter in all of our minds this morning, and in the skies too. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said today will bring some lingering showers, but they will be no match for yesterday’s strong storms.

Today’s five things to know include an alleged drug ring taken down in Saratoga County, a Rotterdam man pleading guilty to marijuana and gun crimes, and a Claverack car crash that injured two. Also, scroll down for a special—and spooky—mention as we approach the Halloween season.

1. 6 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Saratoga County

Six people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

2. Rotterdam man pleads guilty to marijuana, gun charges

A Rotterdam man pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In pleading guilty, Tyquan “Moose” Armstrong, 43, admitted to being a member of a marijuana-trafficking organization that shipped large quantities of the drug from Fresno, California, to locations throughout the United States, including New York’s Capital Region.

3. 2 injured in Columbia County car crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a car crash in Claverack. The crash happened on September 17 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 66 and County Route 20.

4. HAZMAT crews at Netherlands Village after lab equipment found

A large police presence was seen at the Netherlands Village apartment complex for several hours Monday. It started when the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office was serving an eviction notice first thing in the morning.

5. COVID 19 Report Card no longer required

With the school year just starting back up, COVID-19 is still on the mind of teachers, parents and students. Just recently, state officials released a report updating school guidelines in accordance with the coronavirus, this includes no longer requiring schools to publish what’s known as a COVID-19 Report Card which published the number of COVID positive cases by school district, a method used for the past two years.

SPECIAL MENTION: Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you’re looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here’s where you can get a fright in the Capital Region.