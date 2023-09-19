ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, despite the rain passing, we could see the clouds stick around for another day before we get some brighter ones ahead.

We enter day two of jury selection in the New Scotland murder trial pertaining to Jacob Klein. He is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in April 2022. Meanwhile, Troy police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that took place around 2:30 p.m. near 6th Avenue and 105th Street in Lansingburgh on Monday. A man died and a woman was injured. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

The Amsterdam Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing person, James H. Gardner, was recovered from the Mohawk River on Monday morning. Gardner’s body was recovered near Lock 11 on the New York State Canal system.

A man has died, and a woman was injured in a shooting in Lansingburgh on Monday. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and 105th Street.

The New York State Police released an update to an officer-involved fatal shooting that happened over the weekend. NEWS10 is in Fulton County with the latest in developments there.

The city of Troy announced they are responding to a substantial water main break in Lansingburgh near Seventh Avenue and 124th Street. Road closures were established in the area between 119th Street and 125th Street.

12 jurors and two alternates were selected in the trial for Jacob Klein. Jury selection will enter its second day Sept. 19.