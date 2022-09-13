ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a rainy Tuesday like today, I like to sometimes remind myself of the teachings of the Chinese philosopher Confucius, who once said, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” The weather did not get the memo this morning though, with storms rolling in fast and early.

Today’s five things to know include an at-large Hudson robbery suspect turning himself in, a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brunswick, and an Albany teen arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at his mom.

1. HPD: At large Hudson robbery suspect turns himself in

The second Hudson man wanted in connection with a daytime armed robbery has been arrested, after he turned himself in. Police said Eugene S. Cobbins, 42, helped rob a man on Long Alley on Thursday, September 8.

2. Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brunswick

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night. The crash took place on Blue Factory Hill Road.

3. Police: Teen points loaded handgun at mom, hits sister

An Albany teenager, who was arrested in March for a robbery, has been arrested again after police said he caused a domestic assault with a stolen handgun.

4. Saratoga Springs pizza shop closes after almost 4 years

Flatbread Social, located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, has closed its doors after almost four years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.

5. Shots fired, teen stabbed near UAlbany Alumni Quad

Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the area of Western Avenue and Ontario Street. A teenager was also stabbed in the incident.