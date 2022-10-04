ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesdays do not come with a feeling. As addressed by comedian Jerry Seinfeld in the popular TV show, “Seinfeld,” something about this day of the week just isn’t significant. Monday has a feeling, Friday has a feeling, even Sunday has a feeling—but Tuesday? No feeling. And yes, I feel that.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian, coming off the Jersey Shore, will send lots of clouds and some showers our way today. A high-pressure system is trying to take over from the north, though, which could let some sunshine peak through for the North Country.

Today’s five things to know include an overnight fire at a Hudson Falls apartment building, a Rotterdam foster dad found guilty of murder, and an arrest made after Sunday’s fatal Central Avenue shooting.

1. Fire tears through Hudson Falls apartment building

Fire crews from across the North Country battled an overnight blaze in a multi-apartment dwelling near downtown Hudson Falls. The fire, at 11 Maple Street, was first reported around 8 p.m. Monday and was fully involved by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were still on the scene as sunrise neared Tuesday morning.

2. Rotterdam foster dad found guilty of murder

Dequan Greene, 28, has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in relation to the death of his four-year-old foster child. No other information is available at this time.

3. Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting

An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street.

4. Suspects named after fatal Poughkeepsie hotel shooting

Town of Poughkeepsie Police released information Monday about the two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting the day before at a hotel in the town. Roy A Johnson Jr., 35, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His alleged accomplice, Devin M. Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

5. Police investigate fatal industrial accident in Grafton

State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that took place on Saturday morning. Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill was struck by a falling piece of equipment and was declared dead on the scene.