ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “On October 3, he asked me what day it was.” It’s October 3. Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re getting the summer weather we were promised months ago now. We could see some record-challenging warmth over the next two days.

9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found safely Monday night. In a press conference, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the case began to break at 4:20 a.m. on Monday when a ransom note was found in the Sena family’s mailbox, and a fingerprint match came in at 2:30 p.m. The search coming to a close, a stabbing by a patient at Saratoga Hospital, the return of the Albany Firebirds, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

The 9-year-old girl who was reported missing from Moreau Lake State Park Saturday evening has been found alive. New York State Police said Charlotte Sena is safe and in good health. A suspect is also in custody in relation to the investigation.

Two employees at Saratoga Hospital were stabbed by a patient early Saturday morning, according to the hospital. The two employees suffered visible but non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Arena football is officially coming back to Albany in the spring of 2024, with a familiar team name in a familiar league. Co-owner Mike Kwarta announced they’re bringing back the Albany Firebirds to play in the newly reformed Arena Football League.

A former NFL star was among two people killed after a small plane crashed at an Upstate New York airport over the weekend, according to a report.

Saratoga Coffee Traders, located at 447 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, is closing. Owner Scott Swedish made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 30.