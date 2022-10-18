ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Tuesday morning, Capital Region! If you’re having some Monday feelings toward this Tuesday, you’re not alone—Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s most recent forecast calls for a burst of cold air this afternoon, with a chilly Canadian air mass pushing as far south as the Gulf Coast.

A Siena Poll showing Governor Hochul’s lead slashed in the race for New York’s highest office headlines today’s five things to know. An exclusive interview, and the latest on crime around the Capital Region, round out the bunch.

1. Poll: Hochul’s lead down to 11 points over Zeldin

Governor Kathy Hochul holds an 11-point advantage over Rep. Lee Zeldin with three weeks to go in the campaign for New York’s highest office, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday morning. In the past month, pollsters said, the incumbent has seen her lead slashed by about a third.

2. Local sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption

An area man, who served time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager, had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his recovery and sharing what happened the day of the attack.

3. Man stabbed twice in the chest in Schenectady

Schenectady police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 4:45 p.m. Monday on the 700-block of Albany Street.

4. Ballston man convicted for violent shovel attack

A Ballston man was convicted on Monday of beating an unconscious man with a shovel. Troy M. Tenace, 33, was found guilty on four charges, including felony assault, for the September 24, 2021, attack.

5. Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward

Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It’s the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train’s first ride in three years, and it’s making a local stop.