ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday is a day that often doesn’t garner much attention. You’ve made it past Monday, though, and Tuesday is often the most productive day of the week for most people! If that’s not enough motivation for this foggy fall morning, Meteorologist Jill Szwed called for sunny skies and mild temperatures this afternoon—a fine fall day, if I do say so myself.

Today’s five things to know include a missing vulnerable adult out of Saratoga County, a fatal crash involving a cow in Vermont, and a call surge prompting Capital Region firefighters to stress fire safety.

1. Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. Frank Brimhall was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 9 on Hack Road in the Town of Corinth.

2. Vermont man dies after crashing into cow at over 100 mph

A Vermont man has died after reportedly crashing into a cow while going over 100 miles per hour. The Vermont State Police said the driver, Jason St Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, died on scene.

3. Amid call surge, Capital Region firefighters urge safety during Fire Prevention Week

Fire after fire has blazed up across the Capital Region over the last week. NEWS10 on the scene of more than a dozen fire calls, including one Monday in Troy where firefighters made a particularly daring rescue.

4. Vermonter flees cops, possessed drugs, police say

A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday. Brent Poczobut, 36, of Rutland faces several charges after police said he ran from them and impeded their attempts to arrest him.

5. Small plane crashes on the Sacandaga Sunday

A small, single-engine plane crashed on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday near the Northampton Beach Campground. According to New York State Police, three people were on board at the time, one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.