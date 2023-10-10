ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! We hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, today will be another sunny day with slight cloud coverage and isolated showers.

Close to 1,000 people joined Governor Kathy Hochul and others in Albany for a community rally and emergency fundraising event in support of Israel. Meanwhile, Vermont State Police said they have received more than 200 tips in the death of Honoree Fleming, who was shot and killed while on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police said they have received more than 200 tips in the death of Honoree Fleming, who was shot and killed while on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton.

A 17-year-old is in custody following the fatal crash on I-890 on Saturday night. A 14-year-old passenger, A’Mon Willis, passed away from severe injuries sustained in the crash.

Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident around 3:30 Monday morning near Daytona Avenue and Western Avenue. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The Golden Monkey Lounge, an elevated cocktail bar, is opening at 58 South Street in Glens Falls. The lounge is set to have its soft opening on Friday, October 20, according to its Facebook page.