ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It's Election Day! There are several races involving New York's Capital Region, as well as notable races in Massachusetts and Vermont.

After Albany’s warmest-ever start to November, more seasonable air has arrived this morning. The brisk feel will stick around all day, but sunshine will brighten the way to the polls.

1. When will the winning Powerball numbers be announced?

Frequent lottery players know the drill: Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. But that wasn’t the case Monday night, as the country waited on the winning numbers for the highest-ever $1.9 billion jackpot. A delay in one local jurisdiction caused the announcement to be delayed.

2. 2022 Capital Region general election: A complete guide

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8. There are several races involving New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.

3. VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting

Police are investigating a man’s death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash. Rutland City Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue at about 4:15 p.m., followed by “a second call [reporting] a shooting in the area,” according to a press release from Vermont State Police.

4. Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit

A Troy man was found guilty on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County. The incident took place on March 29 in the city of Amsterdam.

5. Injured hiker rescued on Kane Mountain Fire Tower trail

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company and the Student Association Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to a report of a hiker who sustained a possible leg fracture on the Kane Mountain Fire Tower hiking trail. Responding personnel brought equipment and a wheeled stretcher, which was recently obtained with a donation from the Fire Company Aux.