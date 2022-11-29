ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quotation anthologist Terri Guillemets once said, “The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination.” It certainly feels like winter this morning, despite still technically being fall—and that nip in the air is going to hang around, according to the latest Storm Tracker Forecast. Highs for today are only projected in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A huge drug bust out of the North Country headlines today’s five things to know. Also of note were a fatal construction accident in Saratoga Springs, and an update on a Watervliet fireman’s criminal trial.

1. Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession

Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing drugs. Caitlin Pruess, 30, of South Glens Falls, Zachary King, 33, of South Glens Falls, Brendan Pulica, 38, of Warrensburg, Bobbie Demgerd, 42, of Glens Falls, Patricia Sexton, 37, of Glens Falls, Rachel Cenate, 31, of Hudson Falls, and Auriel Daab, 30, of Warrensburg each face a slew of charges.

2. Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident

On Tuesday, November 22, officers from the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to an accident at a construction site behind the Rip Van Dam Hotel. At the scene, they located a man who suffered life-threatening injuries sustained from falling from an elevated position as well as falling debris.

3. Accused firefighter on payroll during trial delays

A Watervliet firefighter who is on trial for allegedly groping an Uber driver in January 2019 remains on the payroll despite being on leave since the allegations came to light. The trial for Edward Rolfe is now back on after being delayed, first by a protest and then by the pandemic.

4. Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs

A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced. The ticket, worth $5,965.50, was purchased at the 95 Weibel Avenue Hannaford.

5. Search continues for teen reported missing out of Schenectady

Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing. Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing Sunday night by the Schenectady Police Department.